Naomi Campbell Heaps Praise on Ex Skepta as She Wishes Him Happy Birthday

The 50-year-old British brunette runway beauty sends a gushy message to her former boyfriend on social media as the grime artist is celebrating his 38th birthday.

Naomi Campbell shared a gushing post in honour of ex-boyfriend Skepta‘s 38th birthday on Saturday (19Sep20).

The supermodel was romantically linked with the grime artist in 2018 though they never publicly confirmed their relationship. And taking to Instagram, Naomi confessed she has “love for (him) always” as she celebrated the musician’s special day.

Alongside a series of images, which also showed her partying with Skepta, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga, she wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUNIOR @skeptagram on this special day we celebrate you…”

“You have never waited for things to come to you, you have always created and independently got it out there to the world .. changing the way things were done!”

“(Y)ou have the most magical mind that never stops creating .. and you are that loyal and supportive friend that is there when it matters .. Love for you always!”

It’s not the first post from Naomi in honour of the “Shutdown” star in recent months – back in June, she commented under a number of snaps from the hitmaker, writing: “Oh ohh… I Had a dream last night and you were in.”

While Naomi maintains a good relationship with Skepta despite their split, she is on bad terms with her other ex, billionaire businessman Vladislav Doronin. They dated from 2008 to 2013, and now they are embroiled in a bitter legal battle.

Vladislav is taking Naomi to court, accusing her of failing to pay back a sum he loaned her over the years. The alleged unpaid debt is reportedly worth in excess of $3 million. Meanwhile, Naomi is suing him for refusing to give back her private belongings after their separation.