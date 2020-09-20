Mum’s horror as child’s NHS rainbow tribute scrubbed

A mum was left horrified after her three-year-old daughter’s rainbow wall tribute to NHS workers was scrubbed away – after it was labelled as graffiti.

Toddler Esmae Carreras created the art in front of her family home in April during the middle of lockdown.

But mum-of-two Paige Hadaway, 23, and dad Curtis Carreras, , woke this week to discover cleaners scrubbing it off.

When they questioned the decision, they were told by a housing association its removal had been ordered as it was branded as graffiti.

Miss Hadaway, woke to the sound of housing provider Golding Homes washing away the display at her home in Kent.









The artwork had been proudly on show since April.

Miss Hadaway said: “When I asked what was going on the lady said she has been told by her ‘big bosses’ that she has to scrub our NHS lockdown rainbow wall off because it’s branded as ‘graffiti’.

“Esmae was so upset. I had a battle trying to get her back in as I didn’t want her to see it at first but we walked past after and she said ‘where’s my lovely colours gone?’









“In her own words it was her ‘rainbow wall for the doctors fixing the yucky germs’ and now it’s gone.”









Golding Homes has since apologised and said it was removed in error in place of actual nearby graffiti.

Director of operations, Annemarie Roberts, told KentOnline: “We apologise to our resident and her children for removing their rainbow artwork.”

And she added: “This appears to have been an oversight, as our hard-working team were tackling some areas of graffiti in the communal stairwell of the building.”