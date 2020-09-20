Monomoy High reports first positive COVID-19 case

A student at Monomoy Regional High School in Harwich has tested positive for the coronavirus just five days after the school opened for in-person learning, according to a release from the Monomoy Regional School District.

All students and staff who were deemed to have been in close contact or in classrooms with the individual have been contacted to discuss the need to quarantine, district officials wrote.

The release said Monomoy High will follow all health and safety protocols as directed by the Harwich Board of Health, adding that the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod have already started contact tracing efforts.

Under the district’s 2020-2021 back-to-school plan, students in grades eight through 12 generally attend school in person two of every three days and learn remotely on the alternate days. But students and staff who attended classes with the positive individual will be required to work remotely for the near future and will quarantine for the next 14 days, officials said.

“Given that we maintain 6 foot spacing in classrooms, we greatly reduce the number of individuals potentially meeting the CDC definition of a close contact for coronavirus, which is defined as those who have been within 6 feet of the person for at least 15 minutes,” Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter said in a statement.

The school district said it sanitizes every classroom each evening, and after being notified of the new positive case, cleaning crews led additional sanitation efforts at the high school over the weekend in areas the positive student frequented.

“After watching each of our schools operate over the past week, we’ve all been impressed with how well our student body and staff have been closely adhering to the safety protocols of mask wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing,” Carpenter added. “These measures, taken in combination, greatly reduce the risk of additional transmission.”

Harwich reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday, bringing the town’s cumulative total to 147. Officials noted, however, that this new case is the only active case in town.

