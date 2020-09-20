Mike Norvell tests positive for coronavirus

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Norvell will not be available to coach next week’s game against Miami. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will handle all head coaching responsibilities in Norvell’s absence.
Norvell said that he’s surprised by the positive test result after testing negative twice earlier this week. He added that he plans to be involved as much as possible in a remote location.
Florida State’s upcoming game against Miami currently isn’t at risk of being canceled or postponed, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic.
Norvell is in his first season as head coach of Florida State after spending the last four years with Memphis. FSU currently is 0-1 on the season after falling 16-13 to Georgia Tech in their season opener.
