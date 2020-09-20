MicroStrategy’s CEO reveals the company’s surprising Bitcoin buying strategy By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy’s CEO reveals the company’s surprising Bitcoin buying strategy
Mainstream business intelligence behemoth MicroStrategy has made a number of headlines in recent days for its initial $250 million (BTC) investment. The company later poured a subsequent $175 million into the asset — a lengthy endeavor totaling almost 100 hours of work.
“To acquire 16,796 BTC (disclosed 9/14/20), we traded continuously 74 hours, executing 88,617 trades ~0.19 BTC each 3 seconds,” MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said in a tweet Friday.
