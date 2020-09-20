Mark Wilson / Fast Company:
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer and members of the design team talk about Xbox Series X and S, redesigning the controller to accommodate small hand sizes, and more — I’ve seen the future, and it’s made of circles and squares. — On November 10, Microsoft will launch the next generation of game consoles …
Microsoft's Phil Spencer and members of the design team talk about Xbox Series X and S, redesigning the controller to accommodate small hand sizes, and more (Mark Wilson/Fast Company)
Mark Wilson / Fast Company: