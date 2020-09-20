Melbourne midfielder Harley Bennell being investigated over potential COVID-19 breach

Melbourne midfielder Harley Bennell is the subject of a club and AFL investigation after a being involved in a potential COVID-19 breach on Saturday.

Melbourne alerted the AFL Integrity Unit after Bennell was involved in a drinking session on Saturday during and after the club’s win over Essendon and says it is aware of the incident.

“The Melbourne Football Club is aware of a potential breach of the AFL’s COVID-19 protocols involving player Harley Bennell,” a club statement read on Sunday.

“The club has notified the AFL, who are investigating the matter.

Bennell is mobbed by his teammates earlier in the season after kicking his first goal for the club (Getty)

“Whilst the club and the AFL are in the process of establishing the facts, Harley will remain in an off-site isolation location, to remove any possibility of contaminating the Twin Waters high performance hub.

“As the matter is being investigated, the club is not in a position to comment further.”

While Bennell drinking isn’t a breach of the AFL’s protocols, it is understood that he was drinking away from the club’s hub last night.

The 27-year-old has been kept away from Melbourne’s Maroochydore hub at the Twin Waters resort after the club became aware of the incident, the same hub which is housing Collingwood, Essendon as well as the NRL’s Melbourne Storm.

Bennell was handed a lifeline by the Demons this season after having his career halted by a series of injuries and has played five games and kicked three goals in 2020.