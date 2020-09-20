Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off New Lavish Diamonds in ‘Dear Haters’ Post

Instagram

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker hits back at the internet trolls and haters in a new Instagram post of her rocking a new set of glittering ‘F**k You’ jewelry.

Megan Thee Stallion had a short and sweet message for her “haters” as she showed off her latest set of diamonds.

The “Savage” star took to Instagram on Friday (18Sep20) to show off a set of seven diamond rings that spelled out ‘F**K YOU’, which, according to editors at Page Six Style, are worth $200,000 (£154,764).

In the short clip, the “Hot Girl Summer” star had a male friend do a close-up camera shot that revealed the message. “She means what she say and she say what she means,” the man could be heard saying, to which Megan responded, “Or your b**ch a*s.”

She ended the video by flashing her two middle fingers and showcasing her long, personalised fingernails.

Keeping her message simple, Megan captioned the video and two photos with, “dear haters,” along with two middle finger emojis and a third emoji of a sun face with its eyes closed.

According to Page Six, the rings were designed by jeweller to the stars Elliot Eliantte, with a representative explaining, “Megan had a message she wanted to get out and this was the format she decided to go with.”

Megan Thee Stallion was attacked by trolls and haters after she was shot during a party with Tory Lanez. Those siding with Tory insinuated that she must have done something to provoke him, but she vehemently denied it.

While Tory kept mum, celebrities like Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan were quick to defend Megan. Halle tweeted, “Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**.”

Jordan wrote, “Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women.”

Lizzo also reached out to Megan, “I f**king love you thank you.” Rihanna, meanwhile, sent flowers and penned, “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way! Love, Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang.”

Chance the Rapper, Jojo, Bun B, J.R. Smith, and Janelle Monae sent love and support to the female rapper as well.