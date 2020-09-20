Mark Ruffalo Wins Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ruffalo brought some answers.

“And we do that with love, and we do that with compassion, and we do that by fighting for them,” he continued. “And that’s what we have to do today. We have to come together with love, for each other. And if you have privilege, you have to fight for those who are less fortunate and more vulnerable. And that’s what’s great about America, our diversity. I know one thing I’ve learned in my family, from my wife Sunny and my son Keene and [daughters] Bella and Odette, is that we are stronger together when we love each other and we respect each other’s diversity.”

The Marvel star, a previous Emmy winner as a producer of the 2014 HBO movie The Normal Heart and known to blockbuster audiences as the Incredible Hulk, got increasingly emotional.

“So, we have a big, important moment in front of us,” he continued. “Are we going to be a country of division, hatred, and a country only for a certain kind of people? Or are we going to be one of love, and strength, and fighting for those—all of us—[to] have the American dream and the pursuit of life and liberty and love and happiness in this great country of ours? That’s what we’re facing right now. So get out and vote, make a plan, and vote for love and compassion and kindness. I love you all. Thank you so much, and God bless you!”