Man SHOT While Getting Haircut – Video Goes Viral!!

A man was shot and killed on camera, as he was getting his haircut at the local barber. And the graphic shooting was captured on video – as the barber was live-streaming the haircut to his followers.

The incident, which happened in Brazil, has gone viral online and so far has been seen more than 25 million times.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC

According to local reports, the man sitting in the chair getting his haircut was completely innocent.

