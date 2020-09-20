Malaika Arora comes out victorious in her battle with COVID-19



The news of Malaika Arora testing positive for the coronavirus had put many of her fans in a state of worry. She had revealed that she had tested positive a couple of weeks and the stunner had to let go of her post of a judge in a reality show because of the same. However, today, she took to Instagram to reveal that she is much better now and has fought COVID-19 successfully.

She posted a picture of herself on social media and wrote, “Out and about…M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself… I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.” Stay healthy. Stay blessed.