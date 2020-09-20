Malaika Arora comes out victorious in her battle with COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1


The news of Malaika Arora testing positive for the coronavirus had put many of her fans in a state of worry. She had revealed that she had tested positive a couple of weeks and the stunner had to let go of her post of a judge in a reality show because of the same. However, today, she took to Instagram to reveal that she is much better now and has fought COVID-19 successfully. 

She posted a picture of herself on social media and wrote, “Out and about…M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself… I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.” Stay healthy. Stay blessed.

Malaika Arora

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR