Although the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Jets 31-13, it was a costly Week 2 victory for the club who already is dealing with plenty of injuries this season.

The 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Raheem Mostert (knee) and Nick Bosa (knee) to injury in the win.

Following the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Bosa likely suffered a torn ACL and if that’s the case, he’ll be out for the remainder of the season.