Knights Tim Glasby’s career cut short by concussion issues

Newcastle Knights forward Tim Glasby has announced his immediate retirement from the NRL due to ongoing concussion issues.

Glasby, 31, made his NRL debut at the Storm back in 2013 and went on to play a total of 138 first grade games between with Knights and Melbourne. He played 110 games for the Storm and 28 for Newcastle.

Glasby made his State of Origin debut during the 2017 series and would go on to play a total five games for Queensland.

Due to ongoing concussion issues, Glasby hadn’t featured since June and was later advised by medical experts to not return to full contact.

Tim Glasby playing for the Maroons (Getty)

“I’ve had a lot of time to sit back and reflect on my career and I am truly grateful for everything the game has given me,” Glasby said.

“If you had told me when I first signed with the Storm, I would go on to win a premiership and run out for Queensland in State of Origin, I would’ve thought you were joking.

“I am appreciative for the opportunities I have had and the support of my family throughout the journey.

“I want to thank my mum and dad, my wife Casey, children Parker and Remy and all the teammates and staff at the Storm, Maroons and Knights. I have worked with some incredible people over the years.

“Lastly, I want to thank the supporters from Newcastle and Melbourne. I have memories from both Clubs that will stay with me forever.”

Tim Glasby (Getty)

Knights coach Adam O’Brian lauded Glasby’s leadership and effort put into the club.

“Tim Glasby typifies exactly what hard work and determination can get you in life,” O’Brien said.

“All of his success at Club and representative level has come on the back of hard work.

“He’s also been a huge help with my transition into head coaching.

“His leadership has been exceptional and probably the best compliment I can give him is that not only does he get the most out of himself but he gets the most out of us all.

“I am extremely proud of Tim and what he has achieved in his career, but above all else, I am most proud of the husband and father he is to Casey and the kids.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Tim the player but Tim the person will always be a friend and I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done for me and our Club.”