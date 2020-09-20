Kim Kardashian Looks Unbothered by Kanye West’s Latest Rant as She Hangs Out With Paris Hilton

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has a blast as she reunites with the ‘This Is Paris’ star, claiming she and her on-again celebrity friend are ‘opposite twins.’

–

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton gave their on/off friendship a big boost on Friday (18Sep20) with a night out.

The stars, who were close in the early 2000s before Kardashian found fame in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians“, took to their Instagram accounts to post videos of the get-together, with Kim calling the pair “cuties.”

<br />

“We’re opposite twins,” she added, prompting her one-time boss to reply, “I know, I love it.”

Kim, who once served as Paris’ assistant, also took a moment to rave about her pal’s new YouTube documentary “This Is Paris“, adding, “We’re just hanging out, just a fun day, me and Paris. If you haven’t seen her documentary on YouTube, you guys should check it out.”

<br />

She and Hilton rekindled their friendship – after growing apart – in 2016 at Kris Jenner‘s Christmas party.

Last year (19), Kim credited Hilton for launching her career. “I am really grateful for my experiences with her,” she said on E! “True Hollywood Story“. “She’s a huge, huge reason of my success.”

While Kim seemed to have a blast on her night out, her husband Kanye West went on a new Twitter rant. He defended Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly, put his record label on blast as he peed on one of his Grammy trophies, posted Forbes editor Randall Lane’s private information, claimed to receive death threats, and vowed to help his nemesis Taylor Swift get back her masters from Scooter Braun, who’s a Kardashians family friend.

In his latest posts, he offered a template that provided guidelines for musicians to manage their contracts and avoid getting cheated out of their money by record labels. “We need Plain English contracts,” he declared. “A Lawyers role is to IMPROVE deals… not charge for contracts we cannot understand or track (sic).”