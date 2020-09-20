Keir Starmer says independence referendum should be “looked at” if the SNP win a majority next year

Keir Starmer has said a second independence referendum would have to be “looked at” if the SNP win a majority at the next election.

The Labour leader also said indyref2 is a “question for Scotland” after being pushed on the issue during an interview.

Labour has run into problems over how to deal with the SNP’s call for another referendum on Scotland’s constitutional future.

The party had been firmly opposed to indyref2, but under Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour they said they would not block a referendum if the people of Scotland wanted one.

This position was ditched earlier this year when Scottish Labour said they would oppose indyref2 with no caveats.

This stance was echoed by Starmer during a trip to Scotland this week, but his comments pointedly focused on the position Labour would take in run up to May’s Holyrood election, rather than how they would respond to an SNP victory.

In an interview with Sophy Ridge on Sky, Starmer was asked if there should be another referendum if the SNP win a majority next year.

He said: “I think another independence referendum will be divisive and that’s why the Labour party will be campaigning into the May elections on the economy…ensuring our public services are in the right place and defeating coronavirus.

“I am frustrated in a sense, that in the middle of a pandemic, we’ve got the SNP talking about independence, we’ve got the Tory party talking about Brexit.”

It was put to him that he had not answered the question and he was asked about remarks made in January about indyref2 being a question for Scotland.

Asked again by Ridge if there should be another referendum if the SNP win a majority, he said:

“This is a question for Scotland, people of Scotland. If there’s a majority it’s got to be looked at in Westminster, but the Labour party will be campaigning into May on the basis that what we don’t want is another divisive referendum.”