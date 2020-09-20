Kareena Kapoor Khan reflects on life on the eve of her 40th birthday



Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the limelight for 20 years now. The actress celebrates 20 years in Indian cinema this year. Kareena is also currently pregnant with her second child and to top it all, she turns 40 tomorrow. Yes, the year is surely special for Bebo and just a day before her 40th birthday, she took to Instagram to share what’s going on in her mind.

She posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, “As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am… Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.” A grand bash is being hosted at Kareena’s residence tonight and we are sure the diva will bring the house down. Here’s wishing Bebo happy birthday in advance from everyone at Filmfare.