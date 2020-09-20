Josh Donaldson: MLB umps have ‘no accountability’

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson still is salty about being ejected at home plate during Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. While the 34-year-old already lashed out at the umpires, it didn’t stop him from calling them out on Saturday.

Umpires aren’t disciplined for making horrendous calls, and Donaldson thinks they need to start being held more accountable when games are on the line. Donaldson told reporters on Saturday in a video call, according to a transcription by the Star Tribune (via ESPN):

“[If] the umpire consistently isn’t doing [his] job correctly, that’s affecting our careers, that’s affecting our success. At the end of the day, there’s no reprimand, no accountability for the guys that are making the decision. As a matter of fact, they don’t care. They don’t care at all, most of them. They just want to get the game over with, for the most part, and it’s pretty sad because guys are making six figures a year and there’s no accountability.”

During the sixth inning of Thursday’s game, Donaldson exchanged some words with plate umpire Dan Bellino after he called a strike when he checked his swing on a 2-0 pitch from Reynaldo Lopez. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli went out to speak with Bellino, and then Donaldson homered to left on the next pitch.

After rounding the bases, Donaldson kicked dirt on home plate, prompting Bellino to eject him.