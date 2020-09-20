Jimmy Kimmel Started A Fire At The 2020 Emmys

To say the 2020 Emmys was weird AF would be an understatement.
For starters, there were presenters delivering the winners their trophies in hazmat suits.
Then Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted, opened the ceremony by delivering jokes to cardboard cutouts of celebrities — and real-life Jason Bateman.
After that, Jennifer Aniston made an in-person appearance to announce the winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
And that’s when all hell broke loose — literally — because there was a fire.
Jimmy decided it was a smart idea to spray the envelope featuring the winner’s name on it with Lysol, and then light it on fire to burn “all the germs off”:
And then Jennifer grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to put the fire out…
…but only she didn’t do it successfully, and the fire grew bigger and bigger:
Eventually, the actor was able to put the fire out. So maybe she’ll play a firefighter next, IDK. Jimmy thanked her for her service on Twitter.
Yeah, as I said, it was chaotic. What else could possibly happen next? Keep up with the rest of our 2020 Emmys coverage here.
