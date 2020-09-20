Jennifer Aniston Just Put Out a Fire at the 2020 Emmys

This girl is on fire.

No, really, Jennifer Aniston unexpectedly became a firefighter in couture at the 2020 Emmys when she took the stage in-person to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Before The Morning Show star could even touch the envelope to read the winning name (which was Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara, BTW!), the evening’s host Jimmy Kimmel took every precaution to sanitize the envelope. That included spraying the paper with a lot of Lysol and then throwing it in a bucket to be lit on fire.

While Aniston was at the ready with a fire extinguisher for the bit, the pair experienced the peril of live TV when the fire kept burning. Like the pro she is, Aniston, sporting a simple and chic black gown, kept putting out the fire, proving the show will go on.