Jemma Mi Mi Indigenous Round absence questioned by fans, Queensland Firebirds news

Super Netball fans have raised questions about the lack of playing time for Queensland Firebirds youngster Jemma Mi Mi in their Round 13 win over the Melbourne Vixens today.

Mi Mi, Super Netball’s only Indigenous player, did not register a single minute during Super Netball’s Indigenous Round, with coach Roselee Jencke playing her starters for the full duration of the match in the 64-58 win over the Vixens.

Jencke did attempt to get Mi Mi on for the final minute, but was unable to do so as the siren eventually rang to signal the end of the contest.

Mi Mi has played 383 minutes during the 2020 season, but has seen her minutes drop drastically in recent weeks, with Lara Dunkley preferred in the wing attack role.

Jemma Mi Mi has seen her minutes dwindle this season despite having played 383 minutes overall (Getty)

Dunkley, who has 324 minutes this season, looked towards Mi Mi in the final minute as she attempted to sub on, with Nine commentator Sue Gaudion, a former national league coach, taking notice.

“Lara Dunkley looking across to Jemma Mi Mi,” she said on commentary.

“I know she’s only a youngster, but if it was me I’d walk off the court and let Mi Mi come on. Not to be.”

Mi Mi made her debut for the Firebirds in the 2017 season and has tallied 81 assists so far this season, ranking third for the club behind Mahalia Cassidy (240) and Tippah Dwan (136).

The 24-year-old also ranks fourth among her teammates for possessions with 157 and second in centre pass receives with 130.