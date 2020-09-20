Jason Sudeikis Receives COVID Test at Emmys and We Can’t Look Away

“What is happening tonight is not, it’s not going to stop COVID or put out the fires, but it’s fun,” Jimmy explained to viewers at home. “And right now, we need fun. My God do we need fun. This has been a miserable year. It’s been a year of division, injustice, disease, zoom school, disaster, and death.”

“We found a friend who is there for us 24 hours a day. Our old pal, television,” Jimmy continued. “That’s right. Television is your friend. It’s your big brother, your sister, your mama’s family, your two dads, three sons, crazy ex-girlfriend, even your dog.”