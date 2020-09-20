Jason Bateman Accidentally Announced As An Emmy Winner

In the end, it turns out Ron Cephas Jones was the actual winner, and he made history by doing so, becoming part of the first father-daughter duo to take home Emmys in the same year when his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, also scored an award.



Gary Gershoff / WireImage

Jasmine won the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her work on Quibi’s #FreeRayshawne. We love to see it.