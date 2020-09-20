Jameela Jamil Wears Pajamas During Virtual Red Carpet

Instagram

Even during the pandemic, several award shows still held a red carpet event while keeping social distance. However, it was not the same for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards that was held on Sunday, September 20 as the red carpet portion of the event was done virtually. While some stars still brought their A-list fashion game, some others decided to go completely casual.

Jameela Jamil was one of the celebrities who went casual for the red carpet, though she still managed to look glam. Instead of sophisticated gowns, the British actress opted to wear her pajamas while going braless. “Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because… It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine.”

Another star who went casual for this year’s Emmys was Tituss Burgess, who showed off his legs in a red tracksuit with short shorts by Lee Rickie Collection and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti. Meanwhile, Regina King made a political statement by wearing a Justice for Breonna Taylor shirt that she wore underneath her fuschia pink suit.

However, the actress later released a video of her wearing a more formal gown for the red carpet. She looked gorgeous in her Schiaparelli gown as she struck some poses in front of the camera.

Zendaya Coleman was just as gorgeous. The “Euphoria” actress looked stunning in a Christopher John Rogers outfit, Louboutin heels and Bulgari jewels. On the other hand, Robin Thede gave fans “Beauty and the Beast” vibes in an off-the-shoulder gown that showed a plentiful amount of cleavage.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards is currently airing on ABC.