Iran’s Rouhani says U.S. faces defeat in bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions By

© . FILE PHOTO: Japanese PM Abe and Iranian President Rouhani meet in Tokyo
DUBAI () – The United States faces defeat in its move to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday, as Washington declared all U.N. sanctions on Iran had been restored.
“America is approaching a certain defeat in its sanctions move … It faced defeat and negative response from the international community. We will never yield to U.S. pressure and Iran will give a crushing response to America’s bullying,” Rouhani said.
