Inside Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Vacation With the Model’s Parents

The source explained that “Cindy and Rande seem to really like Jacob.”

“They have been having dinner together and always end up laughing,” the source continued. “The four of them hang out, but they also spend time as couples alone.”

In recent weeks, Kaia and Jacob have been by each other’s side. “They’ve been inseparable for the last several weeks,” a separate insider previously told E! News. “They’ve been going out to dinner at night and working out together at the gym during the day.”

While the two have yet to publicly confirm if they are dating or not, it’s clear they enjoy hanging out. After they were spotted grabbing dinner in Malibu, Calif. in early September, romance rumors quickly floated around the internet.

However, another source at the time explained there was nothing more to their late-night outing.

“Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there,” the source shared on Sept. 2. “They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him.”