In Belarus, Russian Mercenaries Turned From Saboteurs to Friends

ZHDANOVICHI, Belarus — Members of the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian mercenary force linked to an associate of President Vladimir V. Putin, have left their traces around the world. They fought in support of pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine; helped tilt Syria’s civil war in favor of President Bashar al-Assad and fought on the side of a Kremlin-backed warlord in Libya.

At the end of July, they popped up at the most unlikely place yet — an austere Soviet-era sanitarium on a lake outside the sleepy capital of Belarus, a Russian ally entirely bereft of warring militias, armed checkpoints and other markers of the civil wars that usually attract Russian mercenaries.

The beefy Russian men, 32 in all, were noticed almost as soon as they checked in, taking rooms on the second floor of a concrete bloc in a distant corner of the resort and health spa.

In contrast to other Russian clients, they kept to themselves, showing little interest in a late-night disco, which immediately struck the D.J., Veronika Step, as strange. Two of them stopped by the disco to take a look but quickly left, she said.