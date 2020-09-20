Iggy Azalea’s Son’s Face Seen for the First Time Months After His Birth

WENN

Paparazzi catch a glimpse of adorable Onyx Carter’s face when the ‘Black Widow’ raptress and her son arrive at LAX as they’re about to travel out of Los Angeles.

Iggy Azalea has been keeping everything private about her son Onyx Carter, she didn’t even share the news right away after she gave birth. Even after confirming that she has become a mother in June, the Australian raptress never shows the baby’s face. But fans’ curiosity is now answered as the little boy was seen out with his mother and a nanny on Sunday, September 20.

The “Black Widow” hitmaker took her son to LAX as they’re about to travel out of Los Angeles over the weekend. The little boy’s chubby face was captured in paparazzi photos obtained by Daily Mail as they arrived at the airport. Onyx was seen smiling as he was put in a chic Fendi stroller.

He was lying in the stroller wearing a bucket hat and white patterned outfit, along with tiny white socks. He didn’t wear a mask as masks aren’t required or recommended for children under two.

Iggy, meanwhile, dressed comfortably in a pair of cream-colored sweatpants decorated with lovely floral designs. She paired the pants with a matching T-shirt with the same design and carried a matching sweatshirt with text on the back.

The 30-year-old sported voluminous blonde curls and protected her eyes from the shade with round sunglasses as she wore a pink mask. She had a slim black handbag slung over her shoulder, while her chauffeur helped her carry a black mesh bag with snake print trim.

Iggy’s boyfriend and Onyx’s father Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, was nowhere to be seen with them and it’s unknown where they were heading.

Iggy was first reported to have given birth to a son in late April, but it wasn’t until June that she confirmed the baby’s arrival. “I have a son,” she wrote in a message to her fans via Instagram Stories. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” she explained.

The “Fancy” spitter also revealed her intention to keep her son’s life private, but it was never her intention to keep him a secret. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words,” she declared.

It was said that Iggy and her new family had been living in Georgia during the coronavirus quarantine.