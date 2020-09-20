How to watch the 2020 Emmys: Stream the awards show live from anywhere

The 2020 Emmys are about to present an awards show unlike any other. With proper social distancing measures taken, this year’s show will go on without a live audience and without this year’s nominees in attendance. However, it wouldn’t be much of an awards show without all the great reaction shots and winner’s speeches. This year, the Emmys organizers are bringing the cameras to the nominees instead to keep the spirit of the show alive. Featuring host Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards show will take place inside of Los Angeles’ Staples Center and will include a number of celebrity presenters including Oprah, Gabrielle Union, America Ferrera, Anthony Anderson, J.J. Watt, Issa Rae, and Lena Waithe.

When are the 2020 Emmys? This year’s Emmy Awards airs live on Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, as well as on Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. With all the nominees being filmed live from home, there’s no telling what might happen during the show. It’s certainly one for the books, and one you won’t want to miss out on live. What channel are the 2020 Emmys on tonight? The 2020 Emmys air on ABC this Sunday, September 20. If you don’t have the ability to watch ABC at home currently, you could sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV to gain access to watch the awards show as it airs live. How to watch the 2020 Emmys in the U.S. There are a few different ways to watch the event as it airs live, though the best option is Hulu with Live TV. You’re able to watch the ABC channel live whenever you want with your membership, including during the 2020 Emmys. Plus, you can watch on your phone, computer, or streaming device! The streaming service offers a free 7-day trial for new members if you’ve never signed up before. Plans start at $55 per month.