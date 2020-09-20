How to watch Nice vs PSG: Live stream Ligue 1 football online from anywhere

Ligue 1 is well underway in France as champions Paris Saint-Germain travel to OCG Nice’s Allianz Riviera. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our Nice vs PSG live stream guide.

PSG have had a dismal start to their 2020/21 campaign. The side lost their first two games, including a defeat against newly-promoted Lens in their first game and a chaotic Le Classique loss with Marseille that saw the referee brandish 14 yellow cards and five red cards.

Despite picking up another red card, the Parisians did bounce back against FC Metz in their last outing with a 1-0 win giving them their first points this year. If Thomas Tuchel’s side is to replicate the domestic treble of last year, the form and discipline needs to be improved quickly.

On the other hand, OGC Nice started strongly with two wins to open the season, beating Lens and Strasbourg. In their last outing, however, the team fell 3-1 to Montpellier leaving the side in seventh-place going into this game.

Nice vs PSG: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Allianz Riviera in Nice on Sunday for this match which is set to take place in front of a reduced-capacity crowd. Kick-off is at 1pm CEST local time.

That makes it a 12pm BST start in the UK with 9am ET / 6am PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 9pm AEST start on Sunday evening.

Watch Nice vs PSG online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Ligue 1 further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Nice vs PSG but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

