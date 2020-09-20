How they compare and what the best value is

The 2020 console war is unlike any other.
The battle won’t be won solely on a box’s horsepower or exclusives, but value.
Microsoft’s consumer-friendly Game Pass has forced Sony to respond.
This week, Sony announced the PlayStation Collection; a library of 18 of the best PS4 titles that will be available on day one for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5.
The two services are not the same in price or content. So what’s giving more bang for your buck?
Both Xbox and PlayStation charge the same price to play online: $79.99 in Australia.
Excluding special offers, subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Xbox Live Gold) costs $15.95 per month.
At $191.40 per year, it’s an extra $111.41 per year to access Game Pass.
The PlayStation Collection is included with PlayStation Plus at no extra cost.
The PlayStation Collection will launch with 18 PS4 titles.
Xbox Game Pass grants free access to every first party Xbox Series X title at launch, like Halo Infinite, Avowed and Fable, and also features more than 100 titles from Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.
18 of Xbox’s best are below beside PlayStation’s offering.
PlayStation Collection
Xbox Game Pass:
Two games feature on both services: Resident Evil: Biohazard and Batman Arkham Knight.
Xbox Game Pass clearly wins on quantity, but how about…
Xbox is banking on big value from its upcoming exclusives like Halo Infinite and the addition of EA Play, with massive titles like FIFA and Madden, available on Game Pass on day one.
But as it stands, many of Xbox’s 100+ Game Pass titles are smaller indies or pre-Xbox One titles.
Xbox’s Game Pass is more expensive but it has more games (of varying quality), is available on more platforms and promises some big additions – Sony’s PlayStation Collection is a love letter to the Playstation 4
That’s not to say they’re bad games, but many are older or lack the appeal of current generation AAA titles.
Here’s how those top 18 compare on Metacritic:
PlayStation Collection
Metacritic
God of War
The Last of Us: Remastered
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Battlefield 1
Monster Hunter World
Fallout 4
Final Fantasy XV
The Last Guardian
Ratchet and Clank
Infamous: Second Son
Days Gone
Bloodborne
Detroit: Become Human
Mortal Kombat X
Persona 5
Until Dawn
Resident Evil: Biohazard
Batman Arkham Knight
94
95
93
89
90
87
81
82
85
80
71
92
78
83
92
79
86
87
Average score:
85.78
Xbox Game Pass
Metacritic
Gears 5
Halo 5
Halo: Master Chief Collection
Forza Horizon 4
Sea of Thieves
Crackdown 3
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
The Outer Worlds
Sunset Overdrive
Cities: Skylines
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
Rage 2
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Rare Replay
Hollow Knight
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Resident Evil: Biohazard
Batman Arkham Knight
85
84
85
92
69
60
88
85
81
81
81
72
91
84
90
90
86
87
Average score:
82.83
As it stands, PlayStation’s 18 have a slightly higher average Metacritic score than the ‘top-18’ on Xbox Game Pass.
You can join and enjoy Xbox Game Pass today on Xbox One, PC and mobile, with Series X & S support when they launch on November 10, 2020.
The PlayStation Collection will be available when the PS5 launches on November 12, 2020.
Can you compare apples and oranges?
Xbox’s Game Pass is more expensive but it has more games (of varying quality), is available on more platforms and promises some big additions with the likes of new Halo, Fable and EA Sports games on their way.
Sony’s PlayStation Collection is a love letter to the Playstation 4. A bonus at no extra cost which gives a lot to new players and little to die-hard fans who already own most first-party exclusives. You’ll have to pay full-price for all new PS5 games, and there’s no guarantee that missing PS4 swansongs like The Last of Us: Part 2 or Ghosts of Tsushima will arrive on the platform in future.
The rift emerging between Microsoft and Sony’s strategy is one of principal.
Sony believes its heavy hitters are worth the price of admission, even if fewer people play.
Microsoft is selling its biggest names short to fundamentally change the way we buy and play games.
Rope enough people in and they’ll pay more in the long run; the average Xbox One owner bought 6.5 games this generation.
Ultimately, it’s a gamble.
Microsoft is going all in and forcing PlayStation to call. Best part for gamers is, a better deal is being offered on both.