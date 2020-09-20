How Nvidia's bets on gaming and AI transformed it from a niche player in the high-end graphics market in the mid-90s into the most valuable US chip company (Asa Fitch/Wall Street Journal)

Asa Fitch / Wall Street Journal:

How Nvidia’s bets on gaming and AI transformed it from a niche player in the high-end graphics market in the mid-90s into the most valuable US chip company  —  For Jensen Huang, the landmark bid for Arm cements his ambition to supplant Intel,nbsp; —  In the midst of the pandemic …

