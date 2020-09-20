How Jimmy Kimmel and the 2020 Emmys Biggest Winners Are Giving Back

“What is happening tonight is not, it’s not going to stop COVID or put out the fires, but it’s fun,” Jimmy explained in his opening monologue. “And right now, we need fun. My God do we need fun. This has been a miserable year. It’s been a year of division, injustice, disease, zoom school, disaster, and death.”

“We found a friend who is there for us 24 hours a day. Our old pal, television,” Jimmy shared. “That’s right. Television is your friend. It’s your big brother, your sister, your mama’s family, your two dads, three sons, crazy ex-girlfriend, even your dog.”

So ladies and gentlemen, who’s ready to give thanks to TV and check out the winners here?