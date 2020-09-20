Christopher Mims / Wall Street Journal:
How “Huang’s Law,rdquo;, gains in AI chip performance even faster than Moore’s Law, moves data processing from the cloud to the edge and may explain Nvidia’s Arm deal — The rule that the same dollar buys twice the computing power every 18 months is no longer true, but a new law …
How "Huang's Law,quot;, gains in AI chip performance even faster than Moore's Law, moves data processing from the cloud to the edge and may explain Nvidia's Arm deal (Christopher Mims/Wall Street Journal)
Christopher Mims / Wall Street Journal: