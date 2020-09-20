Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 14–20 By Cointelegraph

Uniswap payday, ETH transactions hit record high, EU backs stablecoins: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 14–20
Frenzy as Uniswap launches new governance token
Uniswap stole the show this week when it announced it was launching UNI, its very own governance token. A total of 1 billion tokens will exist, and anyone who has ever used the platform can claim 400 of them.
Thousands came forward to accept their reward, and at one point, the airdrop was worth a cool $3,356. Not bad considering each token was initially priced at $3.
Daily transactions hit a new historical high amid DeFi boom
A boring week for But will momentum tip back in favor of bulls?
EU to see comprehensive crypto regulation by 2024
Apple (NASDAQ:) forces Coinbase to change its crypto products, CEO claims
Bitcoin Birch says no retail crypto-wide bull run likely for the rest of 2020
Police summon Bithumb chairman for questioning over alleged fraud
Fresh reports of Indian crypto ban are clickbait, says local source
COVID-19 vaccine will spark Bitcoin crash, Rich Dad Poor Dad author warns
Programmable money: How crypto tokens could change our entire experience of value transfer
Illicit crypto transactions are getting more attention from the government
DeFi and healthcare: A trillion-dollar opportunity for the taking
