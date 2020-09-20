Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Isaac Novak
Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Xbox Series X, S pre-orders will open on September 22 at 11am ET in Canada
  • Apple’s iPad (2020) is the tablet most people should buy
  • Xbox Series X and S architect discusses Microsoft’s two-console next-gen strategy
  • Government may be unlikely to compensate for possible removal of Huawei gear: report
  • Cogeco says Rogers and Altice engaged in ‘bad faith tactics’ with acquisition proposal
  • PlayStation 5 launching in Canada on November 12 for $629
  • CRTC extends STIR/SHAKEN implementation deadline for carriers to June 2021
  • Lenovo Duet Review: Great Chromebook, but not the perfect computer
  • Apple unveils ‘Apple One’ subscription bundles with Music, TV+ and more
  • Rogers CEO says carrier is ‘working through’ joint bid for Cogeco
  • Telus, federal government invest $15 million to deploy underwater cable in the North Shore
  • Xbox game streaming now available on Android in Canada
  • Amazon plans to hire 100,000 more workers in Canada and the U.S.
  • September 30 ‘Made by Google’ event to reveal Pixel 5, new smart speaker

