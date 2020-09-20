Her Message Will Echo Forever

WENN

The country music icon pays tribute to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice in the wake of her passing, saying, ‘She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her.’

Dolly Parton has paid a moving tribute to iconic U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death on Friday (18Sep20).

The country music legend is known for steering clear of political commentary in any form, but made an exception to honour the 87 year old judge – a champion of gender equality and women’s rights, who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, D.C.

“She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her. Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever,” Dolly wrote. “Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace. Respectfully, Dolly Parton.”

It’s not the star’s first political comment in recent months – in August (20), she reflected on the Black Lives Matter movement, telling Billboard, “I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen.”

“Of course black lives matter. Do we think our little white a*ses are the only ones that matter? No!”

Along with Dolly, country artists like Trisha Yearwood remembered Ginsburg, writing, “I am gutted. RIP RBG. Power, grace, leadership, strength. 2020 you are literally the worst.”

Meanwhile, Maren Morris named her “The O.G. of law and order” and later called out hypocrites celebrating Ginsburg’s death for what it means for President Donald Trump‘s efforts to ram through a Supreme Court nominee ahead of the November election.

“I see the people with ‘I love Jesus’ in their bios rejoicing in her death,” Maren wrote. “Tomorrow, take the crosses and the Bibles from your home and drop them at Goodwill so someone more deserving can use them.”