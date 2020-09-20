H.E.R. Leads Tribute to Chadwick Boseman and Naya Rivera for In Memoriam Segment

YouTube

The Grammy Award-winning actress delivers an emotional performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ which is also dedicated to the late Regis Philbin, Diana Rigg and more at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

–

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards remembered the entertainers and workers in TV industry over the last year in a touching In Memoriam segment. Leading the tribute to the likes of Chadwick Boseman and Naya Rivera was Grammy Award winner H.E.R.

The artist delivered an emotional rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Prince. Wearing a pink dress, she first took the dimly-lit stage by sitting behind a black grand piano. She later stood up in front of a mic and played an electric guitar as a chorus sang backup.

At the end of her performance, part of Boseman’s speech which he delivered during a commencement ceremony at Howard University in 2018 was played in the background. “Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you,” part of the speech read. “It’s the reason you’re on the planet at this particular time in history. The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.”

The segment also honored Diana Rigg, who recently died on September 10 at at the age of 82, Regis Philbin, who died at the age of 88 on July 14, and comedy icon Carl Reiner, who died on June 29 at age 98. Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller, James Lipton, Buck Henry,Wilford Brimley, Kirk Douglas, Iam Holm, Brian Dennehy, Honor Blackman and Max von Sydow were among other late TV actors and icons who were remembered during the heartfelt tribute.





Ahead of the Emmy Awards ceremony which is airing live on Sunday, September 20, H.E.R. teased that her performance would be an “emotional” one. “I’m definitely gonna be bringing out some instruments and I think it’s going to be very emotional,” she told E! News. “And that’s all I’m gonna say. I want it to be special, I want it to be a surprise, but I think you’re gonna love it.”

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show, which is going virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.