Google adds iOS 14 Search widget with Lens, incognito short- 9to5Google

Apple launched its latest mobile OS on Wednesday and app developers are in the process of supporting the latest features. Google has two iOS 14 updates ready with a Search widget and Chrome browser default, while it’s readying a third.

iOS 14 lets applications create home screen widgets that are much more prominent than before. The main Google app now offers “lightning-fast access to Search” to “find information even faster.”

The first iOS 14 widget is 2×2 with “Search Google” in the bottom-left corner and a narrow bar up top that opens your keyboard to allow for immediate text input. The 4×2 spans the field across your entire homescreen and provides three useful shortcuts: Lens, Voice Search, and Incognito.

Unlike on Android, Lens is part of the Google app and not Assistant, while Voice Search is just for transcription. Quick access to private searching is part of a recent privacy push. The company has the following instructions on how to set after updating to version 125.1 in the App Store:

Press and hold on the home screen of your iPhone or iPad Tap the plus icon on the upper left corner to open the widget gallery Search for & tap the Google app Swipe right/left to select the widget size Tap “Add Widget” Place the widget and tap “Done” at the upper right corner

Meanwhile, iOS 14 lets you set the default browser and email app — however, preferences currently reset after a reboot. Chrome can open a link from any app, just like on desktop platforms, while any mailto: link or address will launch Gmail’s compose screen. The browser update is live now, while Google says Gmail for iOS is getting its update soon.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad, scroll down until you see “Chrome” / “Gmail” and tap on it Tap on “Default Browser App” / “Default Mail App” Choose “Chrome” / “Gmail

