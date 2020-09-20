Gibraltar updates DLT framework to comply with FATF rules By Cointelegraph

Gibraltar updates DLT framework to comply with FATF rules
The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has updated its regulations governing the operation of distributed ledger technology (DLT) providers to include the latest Financial Action Task Force (FATF) rules.
The GFSC said this is in response to blockchain’s fast-moving nature, especially as the agency seeks to support companies while protecting consumers.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.