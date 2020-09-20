Gabourey Sidibe: Hollywood Didn’t Give Me Same Opportunity As Anna Kendrick

10 years ago, actress Gabourey Sidibe was nominated for an Oscar for her debut performance in Precious. And now MTIO News has learned that Gabby is talking about all the racism she’s faced during her career – over the last decade.

The 37-year-old actress received a Best Actress nomination at the 2010 Oscars when she was just 26. That same year, Anna Kendrick was a relative newcomer when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Up in the Air.

“I’ve heard the idea that I’m just lucky before,” Gabby said in an interview with Collider.

“I’ve heard that. I’m an extremely unlucky person, actually. I work really, really hard though. And no, the Hollywood seas didn’t part for me in the same way that it might have for maybe Anna Kendrick who was nominated for the first time that year as well, who then went on to star in films and television and the whole thing. The seas did not part that same way for me and I assume that there are a few factors that made that so, but I am still working 10 years later.”

She added, “I’m still working 12 years after having filmed [Precious]. I have agency. I am comfortable with who I am. I know my voice. I know what I want to say to the world. I know what I want to give to the world and what I want to give to myself. I know my artistry. And so, you know, starring in things or being on the covers of magazines, all of these things that say that I’ve ‘made it,’ everything that solidifies my position on the A-list, whatever that means, doesn’t actually mean anything to my self-worth and my sense of artistry.”

Gabby‘s new movie Antebellum is now streaming on pay-per view. Most of her credits over the last decade have been on television with shows like American Horror Story, Empire, and The Big C.