Former government contractor avoids jail for mining crypto at work By Cointelegraph

Former government contractor avoids jail for mining crypto at work
A former government contractor in Australia who mined crypto using state-owned supercomputers has avoided jail time.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Jonathan Khoo was ordered to complete 300 hours of community service for installing code on two supercomputers run by Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, or CSIRO, to mine cryptocurrency.
