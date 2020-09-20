Former Cabinet Minister and TV presenter Esther McVey marries fellow Tory MP Philip Davies

Tory MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies defied the virus gloom yesterday by tying the knot in a Westminster ceremony.

Former Cabinet Minister and TV presenter Ms McVey wore a distinctive white percher hat with partial birdcage veil and a custom-made dress from Philip Armstrong as she married the MP in Parliament’s historic St Mary Undercroft chapel.

Other designs from Knutsford-based Mr Armstrong, whose wedding frocks sell for about £7,000, have been worn by A-listers including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Nicole Scherzinger and Mel B.

Meanwhile, the Doncaster-born groom, 48, and MP for Shipley, wore a suitably true blue suit.

The couple, who are both arch-Brexiteers, met in 2011, when Esther was impressed by Philip being one of the first MPs to campaign to leave the EU before announcing their engagement last year.

The couple announced in April 2019 that they were planning to marry.

In an interview with the Daily Mail’s Jan Moir last year, Esther revealed that Philip had asked her to marry him.

She said at the that, ‘I haven’t got a date and I haven’t got a ring, but we hope to marry sometime next year.’

But Esther said she was attracted by her fellow MP’s ‘cracking sense of humour.’

‘He makes me laugh so much. And he is the most supportive man I have ever met. He’s been there for me in good times and bad,’ she said.

She declared that Philip, who separated from his first wife in 2012, was the man ‘I am going to spend the rest of my life with’.

However, Esther, who ran to be Conservative leader after Theresa May announced her intention to resign as Prime Minister in May last year, said she and Philip did not see themselves as a ‘dream team’ power couple.

‘We’re not exactly Jay Z and Beyoncé, are we? Maybe you could call us Philly D and Ezzy?’

But marrying during the pandemic came at a price, as the couple, who have been dating for five years, had to uninvite dozens of guests to meet rules for the Undercroft chapel, where Esther said she was told they could only have 20 guests.

The official rules for weddings amid the coronavirus pandemic limit guests to a maximum of 30 people.

Liverpudlian Esther, MP for Tatton, joked: ‘When [the guest list] shrinks by this much, so does the cost. And surely a Yorkshireman could see the silver lining in that.’

She added: ‘You wait 52 years to get married and along comes coronavirus. I said to Philip, maybe the big guy in the sky is trying to tell us something.

‘But Philip doesn’t always get my dark sense of humour!’

She documented the lead-up to her wedding in a series of videos on Instagram and, in the most recent video, the MP revealed she had to hire another photographer at the last minute after the original one pulled out with coronavirus symptoms.

Explaining the photographer had ‘gone missing’ the night before the wedding, she revealed: ‘I got a text last night, I guess it can’t be helped but he thought he’s got Covid symptoms, that or he was fatigued, and therefore he’s going to a Covid test if he can get one and he’s going to try and get the results.

‘So at 11 o’clock last night I was calling round and, thanks to all my friends who gave me suggestions, I now have a new photographer for the wedding.

‘For anybody who knows parliament, process and security, I have now got to get all of the passes and security clearances done for the photographer to come tomorrow. You could not make this up.’

In the previous ‘episode’, Esther described the challenge of needing to uninvite numerous guests.

She said: ‘Public Health England has said that the Undercroft in Parliament, where Philip and I are getting married, that we can only invite a maximum of 20 people.

‘That includes the bride, the groom, the vicar, the organist and photographer, so really we’ve only got 15 people who we can invite.’

She went on to describe the challenge of uninviting ‘a lot of friends we can lose’ and having to judge relatives against ‘someone you have known since you were four.’

She then jokingly revealed that she was using a face mask as a blindfold to throw darts at a board featuring the faces of her guests to decide.

Before being a politician, Esther worked as a TV presenter and briefly co-hosted breakfast show GMTV alongside Eamonn Holmes.

In June last year, ITV’s Lorraine Kelly was asked by Susanna Ried, the current co-host of Good Morning Britain, if she remembered the MP.

Lorraine provoked a storm by curtly replying, ‘Yep. Yes I do. Right, coming up after half past eight…’

