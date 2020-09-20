Five arrested for 2018 murder of police sergeant

The Hawks have arrested 5 men suspected of murdering a police officer in 2018.

Five people, aged 28 to 41, were arrested in a pre-dawn operation on Saturday in connection with the murder of Sergeant Thomas Mashimbye.

Mashimbye, 42, who was attached to the VIP Section at the Union Buildings, was shot dead in Winterveldt, northwest of Pretoria, during a house robbery in 2018, according to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

“It is alleged that Mashimbye was asleep at home with his wife and two children, when they were attacked by three armed men. He was shot several times and he died on the scene.”

His wife and children were not harmed.

The alleged killers stole some household items and cash before they fled.

“Serious Organised Crime members with the help [of] the Gauteng Provincial Unit, the Tactical Response Team and Ekurhuleni Metro Police, made a major breakthrough [when] they arrested the suspects [in] Mogogelo, Winterveldt and Soshanguve East Extension.”

They are expected to appear in the Garankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.