First live images of the PS5 reveal how large the console looks

The first live images of the PlayStation 5 have been posted online, as the console appeared at Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC).
The photos show just how big the PS5 is, which isn’t much of a surprise since we learned that the PS5 is the biggest game console in modern history.
There are images of the console in vertical and horizontal positions, which show that it may be a bit difficult to fit the PS5 in entertainment centres, since it’s been designed to stand vertically, similar to the Xbox Series X.
Although the images do show the size of the PS5, they don’t provide any information on how users will be able to access the NVMe slot on the console. Users will be able to expand storage space, but it’s not fully known how this will work.
The console will launch in Canada on November 12th. The standard Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive-equipped console will cost $629.99 CAD, while the all-digital model will be priced at $499.99 CAD.
Additionally, Sony has revealed that some PS5 games, including launch titles Demon’s Souls and Destruction AllStars, will be priced at $89.99 in Canada.
Image credit: National Communications Commission
Via: The Verge