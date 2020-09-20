Filmfare Recommends: Best Films of Kareena Kapoor Khan

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan Best Film – Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania

Veere Di Wedding is a rollicking romp designed to push across the idea that girls have more fun than the boys. At the same time, what’s good is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously and winks and nods at you to do the same. Kareena plays Kalindi Puri, a somewhat commitment phobic girl who is having a hell of a good time with Rishabh Malhotra (Sumeet Vyas) in Australia and who kind of spoils her fun when he proposes. For the first time in her life, she bites the bait and the whole wedding shebang turns into something she has no control over whatsoever. Sonam plays Avni, a divorce lawyer who wants to get married to satisfy her nagging mom but who is actually the player of the group, somewhat mildly addicted to sex and loving it. Sakshi is a young mother married to a foreigner (Edward Sonnenblick) and has been boycotted by her family because of that. And Swara plays a super-rich girl on the verge of divorce. They have been friends since childhood and belong to Delhi’s upper-crust but apart from Sonam, who is Delhi based, are settled abroad and come to India solely for Kareena’s wedding. How they face their own demons and help Kareena have the wedding of her dreams forms the crux of the film. Kareena was brilliant in the film as a woman who is honest about her commitment issues and tries to get around them as she has genuine feelings for the man she loves.