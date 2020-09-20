Figure Technologies releases fund services offerings on blockchain By Cointelegraph

Figure Technologies releases fund services offerings on blockchain
Figure Technologies launched its new digital fund services products for investment firms on a blockchain, the company said in a statement.
The San Francisco-based financial technology firm used the Provenance blockchain and aims to use the technology to automate much of the paper-based processes in fundraising and fund management. Services include capital raising, investor onboarding, know-your-customer, anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act activities, digital subscriptions, capital calls, and transfer agents.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.