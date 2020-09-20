Felicity Jones and Kate McKinnon Among Latest Stars Paying Respect to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WENN

The two actresses who played the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice on screen have joined Hollywood stars to pay tribute to the iconic figure following her passing.

Brit Felicity Jones, who played RBG in the biopic “On the Basis of Sex“, and comedian Kate McKinnon, who portrayed her in “Saturday Night Live” sketches, have joined Hollywood’s A-listers in remembering the pioneering lawmaker, only the second woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Following Ginsburg’s death from cancer at age 87, Jones says, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice – a responsibility she did not wear lightly. She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

Jones’ “On the Basis of Sex” co-star Armie Hammer added, “Thank you for everything you did and everything you were. Rest in the peace you deserve.”

And Justin Theroux, who also appeared in the 2018 film, tweeted, “I am heartbroken. I have no words for the hole that has just been blown through us. Thank you for your service Justice Ginsburg. We’ll miss you RBG. I love you Ruth.”

The film’s director, Mimi Leder, has issued a statement via Instagram, which reads, “RBG I will never forget you. Thank you for profoundly changing the world with your fiercely brilliant powerful mind, heart and soul! Your courage and bravery paved the way for us all. We will continue the fight in your name. Warrior!!! Rest in Peace and Power my dear friend Madam Justice.”

Meanwhile, McKinnon added, “For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again.”

“Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”