Fatima Sana Shaikh jet off on a holiday

With the ongoing pandemic not seeing an end, it seems like people are slowing making their way around it. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was itching for a holiday and therefore she figured out a way to go on one.

Fatima has jetted off to the hills. She is holidaying in Himachal with her friends. Talking about the trip a source told a leading daily, “Fatima loves to be in the lap of nature and after being home for four months, she decided to visit her favourite holiday spot. They have been enjoying nature trails and trekking around the city.” Well, looks like these two beauties sure know how to unwind.