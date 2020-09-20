Shannon McGregor / Wired:
Facebook and Twitter fail to differentiate “coordinated behavior,rdquo; from standard political campaign practices, leading to unclear and inconsistent moderation — No one knows, not even the policy writers or enforcers. And the ambiguity is exacerbating threats to our electoral process.
Facebook and Twitter fail to differentiate "coordinated behavior,quot; from standard political campaign practices, leading to unclear and inconsistent moderation (Shannon McGregor/Wired)
Shannon McGregor / Wired: