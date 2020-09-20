Eric Christian Olsen and Wife Sarah Wright Welcome Baby No. 3

Instagram

Congratulations are in order for the ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ actor and his actress wife as they are over the moon to announce the arrival of a new addition to their growing family.

–

Actor Eric Christian Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright have welcomed their third child together.

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” star and his actress wife introduced the new arrival, Winter Story, to People, explaining she was born on Tuesday (15Sep20) and is “10 lbs, 4 oz, of newborn bliss.”

“As we collectively navigate the chaos and existential crisis that is 2020, we anchor ourselves with the things that matter most. Family, friends and human connection,” the couple gushed.

They continued, “Mama and baby are doing great, home safe surrounded by a cuddle puddle of kids and giant dogs. Life is equal parts spectacular and fleeting; Love fearlessly.”

Baby Winter joins older siblings Esme Olivia, four, and Wyatt Oliver, seven.

36-year-old Sarah also introduced the newborn on her Instagram. She posted a picture of her breast-feeding the baby on a hospital bed after she gave birth. 43-year-old Eric was seen in the room accompanying the mother-daughter duo.

<br />

The couple got engaged in 2011 and exchanged wedding vows the following year. Sarah announced she’s expecting third child back in May. The mother of three documented her pregnancy in vlogs during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pregnancy was a pleasant surprise for them as she previously had a heartbreaking miscarriage. “My ears are ringing, my eyes are filling with tears. And [the doctor]’s like, ‘The first thing I want you to know is it’s not your fault. You didn’t do anything wrong. This is just something that happens, and it’s very common,’ ” the former “Parks and Recreation” actress recalled.